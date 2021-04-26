Cost of ommerical construction highest in Connacght and Ulster

The cost of building commercial property is increasing faster in the North West than anywhere else in the country.

The latest Tender Price Index from Chartered Surveyors Ireland shows an inflation rate of 2.2% last year which is significantly lower than the figure from 2019.

It’s the only independent assessment of the cost of building commercial properties in Ireland.

The Connacht-Ulster region saw the biggest rise at 2.1% while Leinster excluding Dublin saw the lowest at 0.5%.

The rate for Dublin and Munster was 1.5% and 1.1%.

