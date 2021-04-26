Northern Ireland opens vaccinations for under 40s

The vaccine programme in Northern Ireland will fully open for those aged 35 to 39 this week.

Some people in the 35-39 year olds received limited availability to book a vaccine last week but that programme is fully open this week. Anyone born between 01/04/81 and 30/04/86 can book an appointment at a regional vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

This week will also see further easing of restrictions such as the re-opening of non-essential retail, gyms, leisure facilities and some tourist accommodation north of the border.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, over one million first dose vaccinations have been administered as the Government focuses on the over 60s.

