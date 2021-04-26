Video: Did you watch Seamus O'Rourke's performance on the Late Late Show?

Our talented writer, actor and performer Seamus O'Rourke from Carrigallen delivered an outstanding performance on the Late Late Show last Friday night with his poem "Away goes McGinty."

Seamus used his powerful words and his even more powerful performance to sum up the feelings of many in rural Ireland, who have done the good thing, weathered the Covid storm and now just wants a creamy pint and a chat about corrulgated iron rust in a pub.

Seamus never forgets Leitrim and of course the county gets an honourable mention in his wonderful recitation.

Incase you missed the incredible piece watch it here:

The recitation casued some controversy with the mention of a bat connected to Covid, but over all it was the humour and the truth that won the hearts of many and gained Seamus O'Rourke (and probably Leitrim) a few more fans.