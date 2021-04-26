Good news for Leitrim as latest Covid figures released but shocking hike in Donegal

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 25.

However Donegal has recorded a shocking hike of 62 new cases with 459 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

In Leitrim 46 cases have been recorded since April 12 - 25.

This equates to a 143.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population while Donegal's rate is 288.3, now the highest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 7 new cases with 86 cases in the last fortnight.

Roscommon - no new cases today and 45 cases since April 12.

In Sligo there are also no new cases and 31 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than five new cases recorded today and a total of 69 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 66.5 while 5-day moving average 475.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 7;

Donegal - 42;

Roscommon 2;

Sligo - 3;

Longford - 4.