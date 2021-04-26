Motorcyclist killed in accident on Ballinamore - Swanlinbar road named

The motorcyclist who died in an incident on the R202 at Corratillan, Corlough on the Balllinamore - Swanlinbar road last Saturday afternoon has been named as Fred Tully from Co Donegal.

It is understood Mr Tully was riding with a group of motorcyclists when the crash occurred.



Gardaí in Ballyconnell are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the fatal collision involving the motorcycle in Co Cavan.

At approximately 3pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle on the R202 at Corratillan, Corlough, Co Cavan.

Mr Tully was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The main road was closed for hours to allow the foresnic team to collect evidence.



Gardaí are continuing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them. Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049-952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

