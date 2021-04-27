Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hannah Easterbrook (née Brienton), Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Leitrim

Hannah Easterbrook (nee Brienton), (Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim formerly of Cartron, Lough Allen, Co. Roscommon) – April 24th 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen, grandson Keith, brother-in-law Freddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Robert, sons Dessie, Adrian, Gabriel and Declan, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Noelle and Declan’s partner Laura, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Damien, Anthony and Ciara, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Hannah’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong New Cemetery.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Hannah’s Home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 25 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church grounds and cemetery. House private please

Pauline Monaghan Portnason, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal. Suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Sisters Stella & Mary and Brother Danny, all her extended family and all her life long Friends.

Today going to Lakeland Crematorium Cavan for cremation. House Private please to family only. It can be live streamed on https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and crematorium private to family only. May they all Rest in Peace

Paddy Curran , Lakeview House, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Paddy Curran, Lakeview House, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 26th 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Eilish (née Bruen), sisters Mary Megan and Kathleen Hunt. Sadly missed by his daughters Catherine, Mairéad, Eilis, Bríd and their partners Jim Flynn, Gerry Lynch, Dónal Woods and Michael Hanly, grandchildren Ian, Mark, Derek, Emma, Paul, Eoin, and Ronan, brother-in-law Noel Hunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Wednesday (April 28th) for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page)

House strictly private please, due to Government restrictions. The Curran Family thank you for your support and understanding at this time. In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Mass is limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.





