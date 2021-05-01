Carrick-on-Shannon Court hears man never had licence, tax or insurance in his life

A man from Co Offaly who has never had a driving licence, tax or insurance was stopped by Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon on his way to visit a friend in Drumshanbo.

Thomas Molloy, Derrykeel, Kinnitty, Co Offaly appeared at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court on a plea of guilty to all charges.

He was stopped at 1am on February 23, 2020 at Grange, Carrick-on-Shannon by Garda Dooner who noted he was holding a mobile phone to his ear.

He had no tax or insurance displayed on his vehicle. A fixed charge notice was issued and he undertook to produce his documents in Birr Garda Station but failed to do so. The vehicle was seized.

Mr Molloy, a self-employed welder, told the court that he didn’t have insurance or a driving licence, and never had them in his life.

He said he suffered a bit from depression and he was going to see his friend in Drumshanbo and had been trying to ring him. “I just wanted to talk to him,” Mr Molloy said.

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €500 for no insurance and disqualified him from driving for two years. He also convicted him of driving while holding a mobile phone and fined him €100. The other charges were taken into consideration.