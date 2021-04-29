Leitrim man sent abusive and insulting text messages to two people

A man who sent abusive text messages to two people pleaded guilty to the offences at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court. David McGuire, Lock 14, Sheffield, Kilclare, Co Leitrim sent text messages on March 30, 2020, the nature and wording of which caused considerable distress to both parties.

The court heard he has no previous convictions. Peter Collins, solicitor, said Mr McGuire made a full statement of admission to the Gardai and accepted he shouldn’t have texted in anger and he apologised.

The 55-year-old works as an addiction counsellor in Dublin.

Judge Kilrane ordered him to return with €500 and said he would deal with the matter under the Probation Act.