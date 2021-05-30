Employee stole money from Leitrim nightclub

Tomas Stefanski, 9 Inistemple, Kinlough, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to the theft of €2,441.91 from the Courtyard Apartments, Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon between August 1 and August 2, 2019.

Mr Stefanski was a member of staff at Murtagh’s nightclub and was seen on footage going to the cash box several times on the night. When confronted by the management he denied taking the money but when questioned by the Gardai he admitted to it.

The 46 year old made full admissions, the court heard. His father was sick in Poland and he needed the money to pay for medicine. He had €500 with him in court and Judge Kilrane adjourned the case until June 15 next for more money to be brought to court on that date.