Carrick-on-Shannon District Court briefs

The following cases were recently heard at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court with Judge Kevin Kilrane presiding.

Drunk Driving

Daniel Voinescu, 37 Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to drunk driving on December 13, 2020 at Priest’s Lane, Carrick- on-Shannon. The breath reading was 70mcg/ 100ml. Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €200 and disqualified him for three years, coming into effect from June 1 next.

No insurance

Mark Houze, 13 Broech na Feoirse, Geevagh, Co Sligo was convicted and fined €100 and disqualified for 11 months for driving without insurance on April 2, 2020 at Kilmacrory, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon.

Speeding

Michael Stokes, 39 Oaklands, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to speeding on May 7, 2020 at Doon, Boyle. He was detected driving at 125kph in a 100kph zone. He was convicted and fined €80 for the offence.

No tax

Stephen McDonagh, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill pleaded guilty to having no tax and no tax displayed on his vehicle at Treanmore, Mohill on November 17, 2019. A fixed charge notice was issued but not paid. He was convicted and fined €300 for no tax. He was also convicted of having no tax displayed which was taken into consideration.

Drunk driving

Mark Battles, Garrow, Boyle, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to drunk driving at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on November 18, 2018. The breath reading was 56mcg /100ml.

The defendant was previously disqualified from driving for eight years at Roscommon Circuit Court for dangerous driving causing death. He is currently in custody. Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €200 for this offence and disqualified him for two years.