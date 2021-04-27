Leitrim sees slight increase in Covid cases as Donegal remains on top

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 26.

In Leitrim 46 cases have been recorded since April 13 - 26.

This equates to a 143.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

Donegal remains top of the table with 39 new cases, and a total of 459 cases over 14 days.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:



Cavan - less than 5 new cases with 79 cases in the last fortnight.

Roscommon - less than 5 cases today and 43 cases since April 13.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases and 35 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are no new five new cases recorded today and a total of 70 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 67.2 while 5-day moving average 437.

