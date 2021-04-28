What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Wednesday, April 28?

Dry and sunny this morning, Wednesday, April 28. Cloud will build during the day mixed with sunny spells. Staying mainly dry with just isolated showers possible. Feeling cool in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

TONIGHT

Wednesday night will have a scattering of showers mixed with long clear spells. Temperatures falling back to between -1 to +3 degrees with a grass frost forming. Northerly winds will be light or near calm.