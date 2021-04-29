A real change in the weather today for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Thursday, April 29 will be cool with widespread showers. Cloud will quickly build in the morning as showers develop, mixed with bright spells. Showers will likely be heavy and slow-moving during the afternoon, with a risk of hail and thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers will ease in the early parts of the night becoming lighter and more isolated with prolonged clear spells forming. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +3 degrees with a grass frost forming in places in light northerly breezes.