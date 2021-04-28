No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the 24 hours to midnight on April 27 in Leitrim. The figures, released this evening show that the two week tally of cases for Leitrim is 43.

There were 33 new cases confirmed in Donegal bringing the two week total to 459 while in Cavan less than five new cases were identified in the same period, brining the two week total to 75.

Roscommon also had less than five cases identified with 39 in the last 14 days, while in Sligo no new cases of the virus were reported with 35 cases in the last two weeks.