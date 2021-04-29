Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, April 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Drumdoo, Mohill, Leitrim

Pauline passed peacefully from this life, in the care of Portumna Retirement Village on Wednesday 28th April, surrounded by her loving family. Given current restrictions, funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only.

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Pauline's soul with immediate family only on Friday, 30th April, at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. Pauline will be laid to rest in Mohill local cemetery immediately afterwards.

Pauline's cortège will leave her daughter Alicia's home in Portumna at 10:45 to make its way to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm, travelling via Athlone, Roosky and Dromod. Family and friends are invited if they wish to stand at their homes or line the route as a mark of support to the family.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Bridie Tarbuck (née Campbell), Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran, Donegal

Bridie Tarbuck, nee Campbell, Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of St. Patrick's Tce., East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately for family only at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning 29th April at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.magheneparish.ie Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding Covid-19 the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery is private to family members only please. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bridie to the Summerville Health Care Facility, Strandhill, Co. Sligo or The Irish Cancer Society care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.



Charlie Fox, Ballymun, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Charlie Fox, Ballymun, Dublin and late of Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 26th April, following a brief illness, at The Mater Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife, Mary, his brothers John, Berney, Mattie, Tom and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Tina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Molly, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and brother Michael, Sydney, Australia, his many devoted nieces and nephews in Ireland, UK, Belgium, France, Australia, New Zealand and USA, his dear friend Rose, his large extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Thursday, April 29th at https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1, followed by a private burial.



Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

May they all Rest in Peace