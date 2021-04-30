Leitrim children to take part in Music Generation's Family Song Time

Music Generation in partnership with Sing Ireland present ‘Family Song Time’ a series of online singing sessions taking place each Tuesday in May.

‘Family Song Time’ is an ‘Intergenerational Singing Session’ where children and their extended family, are invited to come together for some quality bonding time through song. Sessions are open to primary school aged children and young people, their parents, grandparents and extended family, and will be led by Alan Leech of Chamber Choir Ireland.

Part of the Bealtaine Festival 2021, Family Song Time will include the opportunity to sing songs loved by old and young alike. In addition to a little weekly singing fun, special guests séan-nós singer Fiona Kelliher and rapper Garry McCarthy will be dropping in for some of the sessions.

Alan Leech, tenor with Chamber Choir Ireland, Irish Youth Choir tutor and conductor oftold us he is ‘absolutely delighted to be involved in these sessions. I’ve really enjoyed running singing sessions across Louth, Leitrim, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath since last May. I love singing and working online has been the only way to keep singing part of our lives right now. Inviting people of all ages to get involved is just the next step until we can all sing together again.’

Sessions will be organised into age groups with the 3.30pm session focusing on younger singers aged 4-8 and their families, and the second session beginning at 4.15pm for singers aged 8-12 and their relatives.

Interested participants should register in advance via Eventbrite or contact XXX for further information on how to get involved.

MUSIC GENERATION is Ireland's national music education programme initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships. (https://www.musicgeneration.ie/)

BEALTAINE is Ireland’s national festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age. The festival is run by Age & Opportunity, the leading national development organisation improving the quality of life of people aged 50 – 100+ (https://bealtaine.ie)

SING IRELAND is the national organisation that develops choirs and group singing. It supports all forms of group singing in Ireland. It does this by providing quality experiences through activities led by Sing Ireland and by supporting the work of its members and the wider choral sector.