€100,000 for Ocean FM and €95,000 for Shannonside under new radio funding

Minister Catherine Martin has welcomed the BAI announcement of the allocation of €2.58m to the independent commercial radio sector which includes €100,000 for Ocean FM and €95,000 for Shannonside.

Minister Martin provided €2.5m to the BAI in December for this purpose.

The Minister said: “I am very pleased that the BAI has put this round in place on foot of the €2.5m of funding I provided in recognition of the importance of the radio sector in Ireland, especially at local level.

“It will serve the dual purpose of both supporting our local and regional radio sector and raising public understanding of the evolving Covid-19 situation. With four-in-five adults in Ireland listening to the radio every day it is a valuable means of keeping citizens both informed and entertained.”

In welcoming the wide range of projects across all radio stations, Minister Catherin Martin added: “All 32 commercial radio stations throughout the country are benefiting from this announcement. Audiences will gain through a wide range of programming, when these projects progress to air.

“I’m delighted to be able to support the sector in these difficult times and I look forward to listening to the projects that will be created.”

Speaking on the announcement of the funding , Bláithín Gallagher, Constituency Spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas said: “Local broadcast media serve the local population with local voices in a way that the national media will never be able to do.

“Local news drives local conversations, expands local understanding and helps sustain local culture and values, upholding our unique identities. It plays a strong role in preserving the voice of our communities.

“Support funding like this will help them continue, as like many businesses, they have gone through tough times financially over the past year.

“I am particularly delighted to see the local radio stations in this constituency, Ocean FM and Shannon receive significant funding.”

This is a Covid-19 funding initiative operated by the BAI under the Sound & Vision 4 Scheme at the request of, and following the provision of €2.5m in funding by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD.

This is the second such funding initiative for the independent commercial radio sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Allocations ranging from €37,500 to €100,000 have now been approved by the Authority.