Three deaths and another large number of new Covid cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 232 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,041,284 people have received their first dose;

411,150 people have received their second dose.