Leitrim sees significant hike in new Covid case numbers this evening

Leitrim has recorded 8 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 28.

The county has recorded 47 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 146.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the ninth highest in the country

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 8 new cases with 80 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 36 new cases and 471 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 8 new cases and 48 cases from April 15 - 28.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases and 38 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 9 new cases recorded today and a total of 67 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 63.5 while the 5 day moving average is 426.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 4;

Cavan - 8;

Donegal - 39;

Roscommon - 3;

Sligo - 2;

Longford - 3.