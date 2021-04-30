Decomposing carcasses dumped in ravine threatening water quality in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council were recently involved in removing 38 lamb carcasses and 2 calf carcasses from a ravine in Derryhallow, Drumshanbo.

The lambs varied in age from 1 week to 3 months and had been dumped in a deep inaccessible ravine. The decomposing carcasses threatened water quality in the local river.

The Animal Warden also has concerns for animal welfare at the farm of origin of the animals.

Any information regarding the matter should be reported to the Leitrim Animal Warden on 071 9648300, leitrimanimalwarden@gmail.com, Drumshanbo Gardai or the Department of Agriculture, Drumshanbo.