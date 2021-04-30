Leitrim still in the top ten of case incidences

Leitrim has recorded less that 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 29.

The county has recorded 43 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 134.2 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the tenth highest in the country



In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with 73 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 29 new cases and 467 cases recorded in the past 14 days.



Roscommon - less than 5 new cases and 44 cases from April 16 - 29.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases and 37 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less than 5 new cases recorded today and a total of 69 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 65.8 while the 5 day moving average is 450.