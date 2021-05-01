Man to appear in court in relation to Longford assault

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to an incident of assault that occurred in Longford town on Friday, 16th April 2021.

The assault occurred at Glebe View, Longford town at around 8.30pm. In the incident a man in his 20s received a number o lacerations to his legs.

The victim was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardai arrested another man in relation to the incident. He was taken to Longford Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court this evening, Saturday 1st May 2021 at 5pm.