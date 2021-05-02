5 built heritage projects secure funding in counties Sligo and Leitrim

Five heritage projects in Sligo and Leitrim are set to benefit from funding under the 2021 Historic Structures Fund.

Under the funding €20,000 has been allocated to the Lough Rynn Estate Former Dispensary, Farnaught, €20,000 for Kinlough (Rossinver) Parish Church, €32,000 for the former Bachelor factory, Deepwater Quay, Sligo, €15,000 for the Red Barn, Carrowgarry, Beltra and €50,000 for Cemetery Gate Lodge, Commons, Sligo.

Announcing the funding Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said: "This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 85 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out a range of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage and supporting local employment of skilled conservation workers and tradespeople.

"I can also announce that I am reopening the applications for funding for Irish Language shopfronts and will publish further details in the coming days.’"

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works with a total value of almost €9m and leveraging an estimated 13,000 days’ labour.

The announcement follows that of €3m in funding under the Department’s other built heritage grant scheme, the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, by Minister Noonan earlier this month and comes as the phased return of construction works gets underway. All funded works under both schemes must, of course, be carried out in full compliance with Government/HSE guidance on Covid-19.

Bláithín Gallagher – constituency spokesperson and National Co-ordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas warmly welcomed this announcement of funding saying: “This investment in our built heritage provides the opportunity to bring disused buildings and structures in the region back to life. We are investing in our people, in jobs, in improvements to people’s quality of life, their health, jobs etc. It is wonderful to see this funding for rural Ireland, which will enhance our built heritage over the next number of years."