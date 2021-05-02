Status Yellow wind and rain warning issued for Leitrim for Bank Holiday Monday

A Status Yellow - Wind and Rain warning has been issued for Counties Leitrim, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford for Bank Holiday Monday.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas.

The warning is valid from 3am on Monday, May 3 to 10pm that evening.