UPDATE: 1 death and 402 new cases of Covid-19 reported on May 2

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, May 2 been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,906* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, May 1, the HPSC has been notified of 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 249,838** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 182 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31.5 years old

As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 30th, 2021, 1,572,779 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,130,958 people have received their first dose

441,821 people have received their second dose



*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,906 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 249,838 confirmed cases reflects this.