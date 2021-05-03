Killeshandra Primary Care Centre to open this year

The new Primary Care Centre in Killeshandra, Co Cavan is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Planning permission for the long-awaited project was granted in 2018 and works began on site last year.

The new Primary Care Centre will replace an existing two-storey semi-detached house at Portaliff in Killeshandra, which had been deemed not fit for purpose.

Car parking facilities will be provided off street at the rear of the new building and patients will access the various facilities via the back of the complex.

Also read: Carrick-on-Shannon Primary & Mental Health Care Centre to open next month