Possible legal action over re-opening rules and outdoor dining

Not all businesses have a date for re-opening in May and June.

Leitrim restaurants and bars who do not have outdoor seating cannot open on June 7. Indoor hospitality and gatherings will be examined at the end of June and may possibly re-open at the end of Summer if covid numbers remain low and the vaccination roll out hits it targets.

Which means many restaurants and bars around Leitrim will have to keep their doors closed during what is expected to be boom in the hospitality sector.



The Restaurants Association are preparing a legal challenge to the re-opening rules that allows hotels to offer indoor dining but not restaurants.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) are also calling for a resumption of indoor trading comes after it was confirmed hotels can open from early June.



A spokesperson said “The fact hotels can reopen indoors from early June demonstrates that it’s safe to resume hospitality, with appropriate social distancing, in such venues. It would be wholly unfair to allow hotels trade indoors but prohibit pubs and restaurants from doing so.



“Reopening outdoor trading from the June Bank Holiday Monday will instill some badly needed confidence into the pub sector. While it will be a momentous day for some, it’s important to recognise the majority of pubs do not have outdoor space so those publicans will be anxiously waiting for confirmation of an indoor reopening date."

