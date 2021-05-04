BEWARE: Gardaí warn of scam involving fake Amazon callers

Gardaí have warned the public about fake calls purporting to be from the online retail giant Amazon.

The gardaí say the caller will say there was a problem with their account and in order to resolve personal information was required.

"A few members of the public called in to advise that they have been receiving calls from a 094 number purporting to be from Amazon looking for person to pay €80 on their account.

"Please be wary of scam callers regardless of who they say they represent. Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts," said Laois Gardaí.

The guards say that e-mails, text messages or calls from Amazon will never ask you for personal information.

If you receive a suspicious (sometimes called phishing) e-mail, text message or call, the gardaí give the following tips to determine if it's from Amazon.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, email, or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately. You can report suspicious spam in Ireland, to your local Garda station.

"Please also note that Amazon will never ask for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of our website (e.g. via bank transfer, emailing credit card details, etc.).

"If you received an e-mail regarding an order or Prime membership or anything that you don't recognise, please forward the e-mail to stop-spoofing@amazon.com and then delete it.

"Do not click on any links in such emails," concludes the advice.