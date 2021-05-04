Dog fouling bins to be put in place in North Leitrim

Leitrim County Council is installing dog waste bins, bag dispensers and associated signage in Tullaghan and Drumkeerin in the next few weeks.

The news came following a query by Cllr Padraig Fallon at the recent online Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fallon was told that the dog waste bins and dispensers have already been purchased and are currently in storage awaiting installation.

Responding the Sinn Féin councillor said that he hoped the installation of the waste bins would “go some way to sending a message” to dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Cllr Fallon said the situation was particularly distressing for people using wheelchairs and for parents of young children in prams. He pointed out that it was unfair that other people were left to deal with dog fouling because the dog's owners failed to do so.

Cllr Mary Bohan also welcomed the news but cautioned “this doesn't mean people will use them”.

Cllr Bohan said that she had seen a number of people walking bigger dogs in particular, who allowed their pet to go the toilet on the footpath and then left it there.

“I would appeal to the public that, when the bins are installed people will use them.”

All the remaining councillors in the North Leitrim area also added their support to the initiative with Cllr Felim Gurn noting “there is nothing worse than dog fouling on footpaths. I am contacted by people on a daily basis about this.”

Cathaoirleach of Manorhamilton MD, Cllr Sean McDermott, warned that a close watch should be kept on the dog waste bins as there had been instances of bins being vandalised after their installation.