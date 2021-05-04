Covid outbreak closes McCarrens pig factory, Cavan

A Cavan Town pig processing factory is closed this week due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among workers.

McCarren Meats issued an email to employees stating it will shut for the week in response to the cluster. The firm is a part of the Kepak group and employs over 250 people on the site.

The exact number of cases is unknown.

It’s understood the retail outlet remains open to the public.

The communication from the company encouraged the staff to continue to practise social distancing, wear a mask and stay at home, as well as not having visitors or visiting other houses.

Also read: The show will not go on: Leitrim Agricultutal Shows told not to proceed 2021