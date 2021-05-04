Less than five new cases reported in Leitrim in the last 24 hours

Leitrim has less than five new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the 24 hour period up until midnight on May 3. This means the two week total for the county now stands at 34.

In Cavan a further 6 new cases of the virus have been reported with 107 in the last two weeks while in Roscommon 16 new cases of Covid have been reported with 64 in the last 14 days.

In Sligo less than five new cases have been reported with 25 in the last two weeks while in Donegal less than 25 cases of the virus have been reported with 488 in the last fortnight.