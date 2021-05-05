What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Wednesday, May 5?

Today, Wednesday, May 5 will be another cool bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Highest afternoon temperatures 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northwest winds.

TONIGHT

Dry with just some high cloud extending over Munster and south Leinster, becoming mostly clear elsewhere. Unseasonably cold with frost developing as lows fall to between -3 and +1 degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds.