Leitrim records more new cases according to Covid numbers released this evening

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on May 4.

The county has recorded 36 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 112.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with 109 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 32 new cases with 490 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases and 60 cases from April 21 to May 4.

In Sligo there are no new cases and 25 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 5 new cases recorded today and a total of 52 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 7 day incidence rate is 68 while the 5 day moving average is 445.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 1.6;

Cavan - 11;

Donegal - 28.2;

Roscommon - 7;

Sligo - 0.8;

Longford - 3.6.