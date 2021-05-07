Europe set up two new offices in the North west

Sligo and and Donegal are among seven counties in Ireland where new European Union offices are opening.

It follows the European Commission revamping its network of information and communication points, of which there are 424 around Europe.

The Europe Direct centre in Sligo is located at Stephen Street while the Letterkenny office is at Oliver Plunkett Road.

The purpose of the offices is to reinforce the connection between EU institutions and citizens, helping explain how Europe is combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as providing timely and factual information on European matters.

The offices will also engage with citizens regarding the state and future of the European Union as well as promoting Europe in schools.

And they will coordinate with other EU networks in the regions, ensuring easier local access to information for citizens, organisations and businesses.

The centres are closed at present because of public health guidelines but they will be open as soon as possible.

