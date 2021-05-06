More than €6m in waivers and supports for Leitrim businesses as a result of Covid-19

2020 was a year dominated by not just Covid-19 but also by rates waivers and restart grants for businesses with more than €5.9m either paid directly to Leitrim businesses or in the form of waivers or other supports.

When you add in the figures from the new rates waiver scheme for the first quarter of 2021, that figure increases to over €6m.

Speaking at the May Council meeting yesterday, Tuesday, Head of Finance, Vincent Dwyer, noted that the virus brought great uncertainty for the business community and through them, the local authority from the early part of the year, right through to mid summer when the first rates waiver was announced.

"There was a lot of uncertainty about how the gap (in funding for the Council as a result of the drop in rates) would be funded," acknowledged Mr Dwyer.

However he pointed out that thanks to the nine month rates waiver period and the allocations covering costs of Covid-19 goods and services, the financial position of the Council was stabilised and ultimately, the local authority ended up with a €3,000 surplus at the end of 2020.

According to figures released at the meeting 793 businesses in Leitrim availed of the rates waiver for nine months in 2020, to the tune of €1.7m.

The Head of Finance further noted that 502 businesses in Leitrim have availed of the rates waiver in the first quarter of 2021 amounting to some €367,000. This rates waiver has been extended to the second quarter of 2021 and Mr Dwyer said the Council is waiting to see what will happen in the third quarter of this year.

The Business Restart Grant launched in May 2020 and delivered until December also featured a number of top ups throughout 2020 with €4.2m paid to over 500 customers in Leitrim in approximately 800 payments.

