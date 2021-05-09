Arrest ordered for Boyle man who ‘attempted to frustrate the prosecution’

A 46-year-old Boyle man was convicted in his absence on a number of offences by Judge Denis McLoughlin at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on April 23.



A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Joseph Murtagh, 14 Church View, Boyle after he failed to appear in court to face numerous charges.

Inspector Michael Collins said the defence had been informed of the hearing date before Judge Denis McLoughlin on April 23.



Mr Murtagh was convicted of criminal damage to the rear driver’s side window of Raymie Maughan’s car on May 13, 2014 at Church View, Boyle.

Witness evidence was given by Karl Kelly and Raymie Maughan who were in the car when the window was smashed by a rock.

Garda McGowan said the defendant was observed smashing the car window. The value of the damage was €124.95.



Also on May 13, 2014, Mr Murtagh was convicted of assaulting Mary Maughan at Church View, Boyle.

Ms Maughan said she was walking down the road when Murtagh “shouldered me.”

She said the assault did not injure her but left her “terrified.” She said she had to move from her house in Church View: “I had to get out.”



Mr Murtagh was also convicted of criminal damage to windows and lights of a vehicle owned by Michael Doohan at Church View, Boyle on October 13, 2019. He was also convicted of damage to windows of a house owned by Marie Doohan on the same date.

The court heard evidence from Michael Doohan who said he was dropping his child off at his mother’s house, when he approached the house, Murtagh threatened “he would slit my throat.”

As Mr Doohan drove off he saw the defendant “making bits of my Audi car” he had parked at his mother’s house.

He also saw Mr Murtagh throw a stone through the window of his mother’s house.

The cost of the damage to the car was €1,100 and €280 for the window.

Marie Doohan who owned the house said she came home from a walk to find her window smashed. She said “I had never anything to do with him.”

After being arrested for the offence he apologised for breaking the windows.



Mr Murtagh was further convicted for threatening behaviour, intoxication and refusing to give his name and address to Gardai at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on November 2, 2019.

Garda Currid said they were called to a disturbance at Dunnes Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon and found Mr Murtagh “intoxicated, stumbling and calling names.” He refused to give his name and address.



And finally he was convicted for abusive behaviour and refusing to give his name and address to gardai at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on May 11, 2019.

Garda McDonnell said they were on patrol in the garda car when Mr Murtagh shouted “Garda scum” in the window at them.

He said there was a “strong smell of cannabis” from Mr Murtagh and he declined to give his name and address but was talking about a lot of “conspiracy theories.”

Gardai searched him and during this he attempted to “thump Garda McGurran.”

He was arrested. Gardai said he continued to be “violent in custody.”

A passport was found on him to confirm his identity.

On release Garda McDonnell said “he punched me in the chest” and said he would complain to the Garda Ombudsman.



Judge Denis McLoughlin said he believed the defendant “attempted to frustrate the prosecution” by not appearing in court.

He convicted him on all charges before the court.

He noted there were four State witnesses and around 7 gardai in court for the case.

He ordered a bench warrant for his arrest.

A number of other charges relating to Mr Murtagh were adjourned to future sittings of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

