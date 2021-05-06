Covid update: Eight deaths and 393 cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.

As of midnight, Wednesday 5th May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

175 are men / 211 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4th May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose

454,493 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”