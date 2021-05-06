Leitrim's covid incidence rate decreases

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on May 5.

The county has recorded 28 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 87.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with 106 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 26 new cases with 430 cases recorded in the past 14 days.



Roscommon - has 9 new cases and 72 cases from April 22 to May 5.

In Sligo there are no new cases again today and 17 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 new cases recorded today and a total of 47 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 66 and the 5-day moving average is 410.