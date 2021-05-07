An Bord Pleanala rules in favour of Ballinamore housing development

An Bord Pleanala has ruled in favour of Leitrim County Council following an appeal linked to a housing project in Lahard, Ballinamore.

The part eight planning application was appealed to An Bord Pleanala claiming that ten new houses would give rise to significant environmental effects. But the appeals board ruled in favour with the council and says they do not have to prepare an environmental assessment report as part of plans.

In January Leitrim County Council published a part eight planning application for ten houses, extending Lahard housing estate in Ballinamore. A local resident contacted the Planning Inspectorate over concerns they had regarding the project.

They claimed that that the ten homes may give rise to significant environmental effects including the destruction of hedges and trees as well as adding additional pressure on the local waste water treatment system which they claimed was at full capacity.

An Bord Pleanala inspectors determined that the project did not require a special Environmental Impact Assessment Report to be prepared by the local authority and the project could go ahead as planned.

The plans comprise ten houses consisting of four two-bedroom and six three-bedroom houses. Eight of the houses are designed as two storey in scale and two as single storey. The proposal also includes 23 car parking spaces.