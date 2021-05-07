Watch: Leitrim County Council welcomes the re-opening of businesses in the county

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Leitrim Observer is launching a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it prepares to re-open socially and commercially and prepare for what we hope will be an exciting new future.



The last few months of lockdown has been an arduous journey for everyone on many levels.

Our Back in Business campaign is designed to help support our local businesses and communities, to secure and create local jobs, and to keep our towns and villages vibrant and alive.

In our online offering, for example, readers should keep a lookout for our Two for Today initiative featuring details of two local businesses a day.

We will also carry interviews with local business people as they prepare to reopen, and their experiences and hopes as commercial and social life gradually gets back to normal.

In our first video of the campaign Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council welcomes the re-opening of businesses and the return of visitors to the county on may 10. He outlines the work that has gone into preparing the county for this exciting occasion, the support that is available to businesses and advises us all to enjoy the return to normality safely.

Also watch: Enhance Health and Beauty, Carrick-on-Shannon can't wait to re-open the doors