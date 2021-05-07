Public survey on pedestrianising part of Carrick's Main Street

Leitrim County Council is considering the pedestrianisation of part of Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon from the junction of Main Street with St Mary’s Close to the Town Clock on a pilot basis.

This pedestrianisation could be on a fulltime or partial basis for the duration of the pilot e.g.: either 24hrs or during set days / times.

It is felt that through pedestrianisation the experience of visitors and shoppers on the street can be greatly enhanced and provides opportunities for space to be used more efficiently and more thoughtfully to support the vibrancy and welcoming feel of the town centre.

In order to assist in the Council’s deliberations, the Council is conducting a survey to provide for proactive engagement with the businesses of the town as well as the residential community and visitors to the area. Please note should the process move beyond this deliberative phase a formal statutory process will be carried out.

The option to proceed with a pilot pedestrianisation is timely with the expected phased re-opening of the town as we exit the Level 5 Covid related restrictions.

The purpose of the survey is to assess the appetite from businesses, residents, and visitors to the town in relation to the proposed pedestrianisation.

The proposed pedestrianised area has the potential to create an important linkage between the new town centre carpark and the rest of the town centre contributing to greater footfall not alone within the proposed pedestianised area but will also act as a key feeder to areas such as the Market Yard, St George’s Terrace, Bridge Street and Upper Main Street linking with attractions such as The Dock Arts Centre, Costello Chapel and St George’s Visitor Centre to restaurant and café offerings, etc.

The survey will be online and the link will be available through the Council website and Facebook page from Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 28.