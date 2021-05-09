Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, May 9

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Liam (William) O'Gara, Cloonloo, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Liam (William) O'Gara, late of Cloonamahon and formerly of Drumlisna, Cloonloo, Via Boyle, Co. Sligo, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, 7th May. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Alice, sisters Kathleen Gillerlane, USA, Maureen O’Gara, USA and his brother Paddy O’Gara, USA. Liam will be sadly missed by his sisters Peggy McCoy, USA, Agnes Feeney, USA, Nancy Gill, USA and brother Tom O’Gara, USA, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and his extended Cloonamahon family.

Remains arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on this Sunday, the 9th of May, for Mass of Christian Burial, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery, Keash. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/Gurteen/.

Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, Thursday, May 6th. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife Jenny and dear dad of Maria, Eleanor and James. Predeceased by his father James Josie, sadly missed by his mother Maureen, brothers and sisters Sean, Noel, P.J., Gearldine, Tom, Mary, Peter, Kevin, Lucy, Ruth and Gertie, mother-in-law Sarah, father-in-law Johnny Johnston, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and all the family circle.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Sunday afternoon, 9th May, at 1.30pm travelling via Killegar, Killeshandra, Crossdoney arriving at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3pm for a celebration of Brendan’s life followed by cremation. House private please.

Margaret Gilheaney, Mohill / Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, Friday the 7th of May 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinamore Primary Care Centre and Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband John F. (Sonny) Gilheaney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Kitty (UK), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff at Ballinamore Primary Care Unit. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Sunday morning (9th May 2021) at 11.00am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Thomas Frazer, Blacklion, Co Cavan

Thomas (Tommy) Frazer, Tarmon, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, on Friday, 7th May. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughter Elizabeth, close friend George, many neighbours and friends. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus". Funeral Service on Sunday in the Church of Ireland, Killinagh, Blacklion at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in the old Churchyard, Thornhill, Blacklion. Due to Government Guidelines the funeral will be private.

Paddy McWade, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Drumlish, Co Longford

Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford on Friday, May 7, 2021 (peacefully) at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A private family funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie