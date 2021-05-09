€129,000 to improve community facilities and sports clubs in Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced €4.5 million to support community groups and sports clubs impacted by Covid-19.

Leitrim has been allocated €129,223, the lowest in the country, while neighbouring counties have been allocated funsing as follows: Longford €132,385, Roscommon €133,301, Sligo €134,084, Cavan €134,757, and Donegal €159,461.

The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) will provide small capital grants designed to assist in the re-opening of facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

Sports clubs will also be given financial support to purchase equipment and sports gear, as well as to carry out minor upgrades that will benefit its members.

The grants will range from a few hundred euro up to €10,000, however, exceptions will be made depending on the application.

The funding may be used to carry out necessary renovations and repairs or to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and so on.

The Community Enhancement Programme, which to date has supported over 8,000 projects, places a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The key theme of this year’s programme is supporting groups as they their re-open facilities which have been closed due to Covid-19.

As the grants are relatively small, this programme may appeal to groups that are not eligible for the €10 million Covid Stability Fund, which was launched last week.