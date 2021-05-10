Forget about a return to sunshine for Leitrim and surrounding counties today

Showers will become increasingly frequent and widespread this morning, Monday, May 10. Some of them will be heavy, leading to spot flooding along with the risk of hail and thunderstorms, especially in the east of the province this afternoon. The showers will gradually become lighter and more isolated from the west later this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate or fresh, south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and isolated showers. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh near the coast.