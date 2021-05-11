The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for May 11

Today, Tuesday, May 11 will start out largely dry with good sunshine. Cloud will tend to bubble up through the morning and afternoon, though, and showers will break out. Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunderstorms. Highs of 14 or 15 degrees Celsius in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

TONIGHT

Showers will persist across Munster and south Leinster, but it will be mostly dry with clear intervals further north. Minimum temperatures will range 3 to 7 in light and variable winds. Some mist patches will form in the near calm conditions.