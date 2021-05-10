Irish animal charities are asking parents not to buy baby ducks for their children

Animal charities across Ireland are posting the same urgent appeals regarding a new social media trend that poses danger to baby ducks.

The charities are asking parents not to buy their children baby ducks that they see for sale on social media.

Several posts advertising baby ducks for sale have appeared on different social media platforms and people are being warned that ducklings should never be separated from their parents and that the sellers should be reported.

If your child approaches you about buying a baby duck that they have seen online please get in contact with your local animal welfare organisation.

If your child has already bought a baby duckling from one of these postings then likewise please get in contact with your local animal aid charity as baby ducks struggle to survive away from their mothers.

