PROPERTY WATCH: Gothic Revival grandeur on 25 acres for €3 million

Barrettstown House, Co Kildare

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, Newbridge has just brought to the market a magnificent and historical period residence on c. 25 Acres on the River Liffey.

The nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom property is on the market with an asking price of €3 million.

Barrettstown House, at Morristown Little, between Naas and Newbridge, was originally the family seat of the O’Kelly family for 150 years from 1820 to 1970. The present owners have occupied the residence as a private family home for 29 years, having bought it in 1992. They are now downsizing as their children have moved to live permanently abroad.

Gothic Revival

The two storey residence was built in the early 19th century Gothic Revival style, typified by a front facing gable with entrance porch, steep pitched roofs with decorative barge boards, cross-gables with pinnacles, masonry chimera and a three storey tower.

The interior exceptional original plasterwork is in excellent condition and includes a rare barrel-ceiling drawing-room, while an ornately carved oak stairwell rises to the gallery above on the first floor.

A full refurbishment of the property was undertaken between 1993 and 1995 by the present owners under the guidance of historical architecture experts, Dunphy O’Connor Baird. Peter Johnston & Partners were responsible for interior design.

The refurbishment included complete electrical wiring, new plumbing throughout, including new central heating system, new kitchen, new bathrooms, a spectacular orangery together with a large garage complex.

The property has been maintained in first class condition and is presented in impeccable ‘move in’ order.

The lands are all in one block in permanent pasture with great shelter and there are many specimen trees including oak, beech, horse chestnut, cedar and scots pine on the property.

Barrettstown House itself comprises over 10,000 sq ft of spacious living accommodation providing for the Great Hall off which the drawing-room, library, gamesroom, study, dining-room, bespoke bar and kitchen/dining with Aga and understairs cloakroom are accessed.

The orangery, gym and sauna, laundry, wine cellar and boot room complete the ground floor. The house is ideal for entertaining with all reception rooms off the Great Hall.

The large windows give full natural light and wonderful views of the River Liffey and mature gardens surrounding the house.

Upstairs

On the first floor there are nine bedrooms, five of which are ensuite, a family double shower bathroom, TV room, study and linen room.

The residence stands on an elevated private site overlooking the River Liffey, located approximately 4 km from Newbridge and 6 km from Naas. The M7 is 5 minutes at Junction 10 which connects with the M9.

Unique features

There are many unique features with the property including exceptional original 19th century plasterwork throughout and elegant rooms with period features intact; a hand carved main stairwell; a minstrel gallery with original painted glass ceiling; a rare barrel-ceiling — drawing-room; a cobble courtyard, fountain, orangery, tennis court, fishing on the Liffey and triple garage. The property also comes with a two-bedroom gate lodge.

Barrettstown House is approached via a gravelled avenue from the Newbridge/Naas Road through post and rail paddock. The gardens and grounds are a feature of the property and have been manicured and maintained.

Jordan said it is seldom that a property is presented in such a magnificent condition. This charming and impressive family home is for sale by private treaty and viewing is strictly by appointment. Jordans have issued a guide price in the region of €3m.

Expressions of interest and appointments to view can be made through Paddy Jordan at 045 433550.