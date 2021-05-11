Protest expected outside of Sligo Hospital this week

Protests will be held outside a number of hospitals from this morning to highlight how the Covid-19 restrictions are affecting maternity patients and their partners.

Maternity advocacy group AIMS will be at Letterkenny Hospital in Donegal, Holles Street and The Coombe in Dublin and Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

They're calling for an easing of restrictions that prevent partners from attending scans.

Further protests are planned for later this week in Sligo, Cork, Killkenny, Westmeath, Laois, Limerick and Wexford.

