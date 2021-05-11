Amazing Leitrim siblings raise thousands of euros for two very worthy causes

What started with a goal for four siblings to reach 600km to raise funds in honour of their youngest brother, Senan, who was born at just 31 weeks, has grown to epic proportions.

Last weekend, Caragh, Ríaghan, Ornaith and Éabha -Mae crossed the finish line with their mammy and daddy, Patricia and Paddy Guckian, marking an astonishing 1201.09kms of cycling, running and walking carried out over the last few months. Even more amazing, they have managed to raise more than €7,660 for CHI Crumlin and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at The Coombe hospital.

Taking to the family idonate page, their very proud parents said “This far exceeds our original target of €2,000 and 600kms over the month. We would like to thank all of you who supported our challenge with your extremely generous donations and those who took part.

“The funds raised will go towards ensuring that babies born prematurely and babies and children with heart defects will have access to world-class equipment and treatment both now and into the future.

“We are thrilled to have raised funds to benefit both NICU in The Coombe hospital, where Senan was born and spent the first few weeks of life, and the Children's Heart Centre at CHI Crumlin.”

Although the challenge is now complete the family idonate page will still be active for a few more days to try and raise as much as possible for these very worthy causes.

To donate use this link: https://bit.ly/3uD1iUT