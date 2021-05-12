The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Wednesday, May 12

Mist and fog will clear early today, Wednesday, May 12. Like recent days, scattered heavy, possibly thundery showers will develop with the risk of local hail and spot flooding. Some sunny spells too. Highest temperatures will range 13 to 16 degrees Celsius in near calm, with best values further north of the province.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will mainly occur early and later in the night. Some mist and fog will form later in near calm. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius.